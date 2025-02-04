The museum said it will extend its hours with a special late-night opening, inviting guests to explore its spine-tingling exhibits after dark.

To add a touch of romance, the venue said every guest who attends on the 14th will receive a complementary rose and chocolate.

Laura Green, assistant curator, said: “At the True Crime Museum this year we're doing something a little bit different. We're doing a late night opening, so we're open from 10am, our usual opening hours, and then we are open until 8pm.

“People can come in, have a look at the exhibits late after dark, and you get a black rose and a chocolate as well on entry, so it's just a bit of fun.

“People can see our exhibits in the evening, our newest exhibit being, which came in last year in the summer, was a pair of Rose West knickers, so something a little bit different.

“We've got loads of exhibits in here, lots of stuff, we've got stuff on the Krays, we've got a documentary going round, it's all serial killers talking about their crimes and why they did what they did. It's really really interesting, you'll love it.

“What better way to celebrate the holiday of love than with a little bit of mystery and suspense? Whether you’re a true crime fan or just looking for a fun and unusual way to spend the evening, our late-night opening promises an unforgettable night.

“Over February half-term we're also running a kids’ event called I Spy, so kids can go round the museum and they have to use close up shots of the exhibits to try and identify them. It's really really cool, it's a great event for kids, we've done it a few years running and it always goes down really well, so if you've got children, pop along in the February half-term.”

1 . Celebrate Love and Mystery this Valentine's Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings. L-R: Assistant curator Laura Green and Georgia Dibble with the real skull of murderer Louie Lefebvre. Celebrate Love and Mystery this Valentine's Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings. L-R: Assistant curator Laura Green and Georgia Dibble with the real skull of murderer Louie Lefebvre. Photo: staff

2 . Celebrate Love and Mystery this Valentine's Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings. Celebrate Love and Mystery this Valentine's Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings. Photo: staff

3 . Celebrate Love and Mystery this Valentine's Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings. Celebrate Love and Mystery this Valentine's Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings. Photo: staff

4 . Celebrate Love and Mystery this Valentine's Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings.Georgia Dibble. Celebrate Love and Mystery this Valentine's Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings. Georgia Dibble. Photo: staff