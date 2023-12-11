"One thing they share is a core belief in using music to uplift - to reach out to someone in their darkest moment.“Music and the arts provides a tool for us all to subvert the political realm and exact direct action on a communal and human level, guided by compassion. So the message is simple. Peace. Diplomacy. Solidarity. Let’s spread the message of peace and make a difference.“Kicking off with a New Orleans style Second Line marching through the town centre to the venue, the event feature gospel choir, the Lift Up Community Choir led by Day Levale. We also have Noah Rockett, an 18 year old producer/rapper from Hastings. There are two Jazzy acts. Local legend George Simmonds who has kindly agreed to lead the Second Liners will also be performing funky music and traditional spiritual songs from New Orleans in a quartet, while The Jazz Loas bring a mixture of Hard Bop and Spiritual Jazz - sounds of the 60s and 70s from John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Horace Silver and Don Cherry.