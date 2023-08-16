The Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, visited Hastings yesterday (Tuesday, August 15).

The minister, who is also MP for Chichester, visited Project Rewild, a holiday activities and food club in North's Seat in the country park.

She took part in some of the activities on offer, such as archery.

Mrs Keegan said: “We run these programs across the whole of the country. We are spending £200 million per year and they were put in place in 2021. They really allow kids to come, and in this case Project Rewild, learn about nature. They are also doing archery, learn how to cook and get a hot meal. It’s just wonderful to see how much kids enjoy them, mow much they are learning and also getting well-fed.”

Luke Funnell, director of Project Rewild, said: “Project Rewild aims to get children, families and communities outside in nature a little bit more.

"We really want children to grow up having a relationship with the natural world, which is really important.

"With this particular project, we are able to make it free and accessible for children.”

