Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Schools are among those affected by the loss of water supply due to a burst watermain. Homes and businesses have been told they will be without water for at least 36 hours and possibly until Tuesday morning.

St Leonards Academy is unaffected and open today as is Robsack Wood Primary, St Leonards CEP Academy, in Collinswood Drive, and Silverdale Primary. West St Leonards Primary Academy, Churchwood Primary and St Paul’s C of E Academy are closed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement made at 7.30am, Southern Water said: “This is due to a burst water main in an area of dense woodland that has impacted the flows to Beauport Water Supply Works.We have located the burst, and our teams worked through the night to get machinery and equipment ready to start making the repair today.

Water supply

“We will provide further updates about this throughout the day, but we expect this incident to continue into the weekend as making the repairs will take time but we’re working as quickly as is safe to do so.

“We are continuing to deliver bottled water to our vulnerable customers on our Priority Services Register.

“Our helpline number for vulnerable customers needing access to bottled water as a priority, or for other customer queries relating to the supply interruption, is 0330 303 0368.