Southern Water customers should finally get their water supplies back in St Leonards but the water company confirmed that a number of properties are still without water.

The company said it is ‘very sorry’ for the disruption caused by the outage ‘especially over the bank holiday weekend.’

It comes as residents reach the fifth day of major disruption, following a mains pipe bursting on Thursday (May 2) afternoon.

Southern Water has confirmed that water has returned to St Leonards following the repair of the burst water main pipe but some areas still do not have supply. Picture: JL

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “Water should now be returning to customers in St Leonards-on-Sea and the surrounding area this morning. But there are still some areas that do not have supply this morning.

“More than 20,000 properties in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings and areas north of Hastings should have seen supplies return yesterday and into this morning.

“A number of properties in Hastings and St Leonards-On-Sea and surrounding areas are without water currently or have intermittent supply.

“A number of these will be supported by a fleet of tankers today injecting water into the network. We will provide more detail of where our customers are being supported by tankers.

“The areas affected include:,

“Parts of central Hastings including the Belmont area along with Forest Way and Newgate South

“St Helen’s area of Hastings including St Helen’s Wood.

“Those living west of Fairlight.

“North of the Hollington near The Ridge and Queensway.

“We expect them to be back into supply today and will be providing further updates about this and timelines.

“As supplies return to homes and businesses, customers may notice their water is cloudy. This is normally caused by air bubbles, which can be seen rising from the bottom of a glass of the water as it clears.

“Discoloration can also occur – this is normally caused by harmless iron deposits in the pipes. It can be remedied by running the kitchen tap, which is usually the first on the household system, until the water runs clear.

“We apologise for the disruption this outage has caused, especially over the bank holiday weekend.

“We will continue to update our website and social media with our progress and keep you informed.