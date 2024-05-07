John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings, said the incident, which was caused by a burst water main last Thursday night (May 2) ‘couldn’t have come at a worse time’.

Southern Water said it has restored mains supply to more than 30,000 customers and businesses across the town so far.

But around 2,000 homes are still without water today (Tuesday, May 7), according to Southern Water.

Mr Bownas said: “This couldn't have come at a worse time, and although the Old Town retained its water supply due to being on a different main system the businesses there will still have felt the impact due to so many visitors not being able to stay in town for the weekend following the cancellation of hotel and B&B bookings.

“Overall the losses across the town must add up to the high hundreds of thousands, if not into millions.

“Everyone who was impacted deserves compensation, and businesses are now waiting for Southern Water to reveal the package of measures they have promised, and which the company says will go beyond the statutory minimum. This is crucial, because the law makes little distinction between a home and a business in cases such as this, meaning that a café or bar that has lost thousands in profits might only receive £100 or so.

“What became very apparent is that we need a better understanding of the town's plumbing system, and we need emergency plans that can be set in motion should this ever happen again. And given that we now know our main supply runs through a pipe that was condemned as being at the end of its life almost 20 years ago it seems it is only a matter of time before the taps once more go dry.

“But none of us want that - we don't want to see businesses closed on any day of the year, let alone May Day bank holiday weekend. We don't want to see hotel owners having to fill buckets of seawater just so the toilets can flush.

“Pressure has to be put on Southern Water to do the work they got planning permission for, and I'd suggest they go a step further, and when laying a new pipe they use the opportunity to put in a secondary line in parallel so that should any fault develop along that 12km stretch there is a backup that can be used.”

In 2007, Southern Water was given planning permission to construct a replacement water pipeline from Darwell Reservoir to Beauport Water Supply Works but the work was never carried out.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We will be investigating this as part of a full review of the incident in the coming days and weeks. But our priority is to ensure all customers return to supply.

“Once we are confident that all our customers have their water supply restored and stable, we will explore compensation options. We have already committed to going beyond our regulatory and statutory obligations in compensating the businesses affected, on a goodwill basis.”

