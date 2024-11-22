John Prescott's visit to Hastings and St Leonards in August 2003

A councillor from Hastings has paid tribute to former Labour Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, who died this week.

Cllr Phil Scott, who represents the Hollington and Wishing Tree division at East Sussex County Council, recalled the time when Mr Prescott visited the town in August 2003.

Cllr Scott was Hastings mayor at the time and spent the day with Mr Prescott, who served as Deputy Prime Minister under Tony Blair from 1997 to 2007.

He recounted one memory during Mr Prescott’s visit when a man dropped his trousers and mooned at the former Deputy Prime Minister, which attracted a mixture of surprise and laughter.

Mr Prescott’s family said he died peacefully on Wednesday (November 20), aged 86, listening to the sound of jazz music at his care home, where he had been living with Alzheimer's.

Cllr Scott said: “I was sad to hear of the passing of Lord John Prescott, a larger than life character who came to Hastings and the Robsack area in Hollington 20 plus years ago.

“At the time, north St Leonards was part of a Labour Government Neighbourhood Pathfinder headed up locally by Rachael Linton, who was a breath of fresh air and a real 'let’s get this done' type of person.

“The Labour Government gave several million pounds over a number of years to the communities that needed additional support. I was mayor of Hastings at that time and spent some time with him that day.

“I know from speaking with him after his visit to the Robsack area he really enjoyed meeting the young both at Robsack School and nearby at young person's shelter.”

When Mr Prescott visited Hastings in August 2003, he first went to the Old Town, visiting the Shipwreck Heritage Centre, Cllr Scott said, before heading to Hollington in St Leonards.

Cllr Scott added: “In between reading his notes when he was with us, he was laughing and joking. When we left Robsack School, some guy dropped his trousers and mooned at him. Mr Prescott laughed and saw the funny side of it.

“The trip to Robsack School went really well and Michael Foster, the former MP was there. Mr Prescott also took the first sod for the new Hastings College project. After the visit we went to Queensbury House for tea and biscuits.”

Rachael, who was the Greater Hollington Partnership’s neighbourhood pathfinder manager at the time of Mr Prescott’s visit, said: “He was a very interesting man and it was a privilege to have spent the day with him - and made more so as he was genuinely interested in locally-led community regeneration.”