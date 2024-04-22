Hastings Winkle Club enters 125th year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So said club president, Richard Stevens when addressing the club's AGM held at the beginning of April.

Hastings Winkle Club was established by a small group of Old Town Fishermen in 1900 with the simple aim of raising enough money to give their children a Christmas Party.

They came up with the quirky idea that members should carry about their person a periwnkle shell and if challenged by a fellow member to 'Winkle Up !' would then have to produce said winkle or pay a small fine. Today the club has evolved to a position whereby it is able to make donations to around 40 local good causes and special projects each year.

At the AGM, members welcomed the fact that despite fundraising challenges, the club was still able to help the targeted number of beneficiaries with special donations being given to the Baird Primary School for a new football team kit and to the All Saints Church South Porch Appeal. The club was also proud to be one of the sponsors for the International Piano Concerto Competition held at the White Rock Theatre back in March.

The club now looks forward to its main summer fundraising events which begin with a sponsored cycle run from Brighton to Hastings on July 20. Then it will soon be Old Town Carnival Week which sees the club participating by way of the ancient game of Winkle Tossing on Winkle Island (August 6), The annual Putting/Crazy Golf Competition (August 8) and possibly an entry in the Carnival itself on August 10. Let's hope the weather is kind during this year's Old Town Week.

Anyone wishing to know more about the Hastings Winkle Club, help with fundraising or donations etc. should contact the Club's Secretary via [email protected]