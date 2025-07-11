Hastings Winkle Club makes presentation to the King

King Charles receiving his golden winkle from Christian Burton

King Charles has been presented with a gold winkle making him an honorary member of Hastings Winkle Club.

He was presented with the gift by Winkle Club chairman Christian Burton at a special reception held at Walmer Castle given by the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports.

Both The King and Hastings Mayor accepted Honorary Winkle Club membership with His Majesty following in the footsteps of his father and grandmother.

Christian Burton said: "This really was a great honour to be able to make this presentation to our King. An honour both for me and for the Hastings Winkle Club, especially during the Club's 125th Anniversary year.”

Winkle Club President, Richard Stevens said: “This is a significant moment for our Club and represents the ultimate accolade. Welcome King Charles 3rd to Winkle Club Honorary membership.”

Hastings Winkle Club was founded in Hastings Old Town more than 100 years ago to ensure the children of fishing families had a good Christmas.

Since then it has continued to raise thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.