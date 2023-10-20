A young woman said she has had to set up another Gofundme page to raise money for further brain cancer treatment in Germany.

In May this year, Chantelle Perrault, 25, raised more than £30,000 to pay for an operation to have a brain tumour removed.

The tumour was removed in June in Germany but she said she was told by doctors at the clinic there that it was a ‘high grade cancerous tumour’, meaning it is ‘very likely to return’.

Chantelle said: “It is with a heavy but faithful heart that I am starting another fundraiser for some urgent life-saving brain cancer treatment only available in Germany.

Chantelle Perrault

“In April this year I very suddenly started to develop seizures, which we unexpectedly found out was due to a brain tumour on the right side of my temporal lobe. Due to the kindness and support of friends, family, colleagues and generous strangers, I was able to have the tumour removed successfully in early June.

“Since the removal of the tumour, our doctor and my family were hoping it was going to be a low grade tumour (less likely to return), but unfortunately the results have come back as a high grade cancerous tumour, meaning the tumour is very likely to return.

“The prognosis of having a high grade tumour in the UK is very poor. I am currently receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy on the NHS, but this will only beat up the cells for a certain amount of time. Unfortunately brain cancer is poorly funded in the UK and the only available treatments are limiting and very aggressive.

“There is however hope, as we have found a brain cancer clinic in Germany, who are really at the forefront of developing new treatments for different cancers, including brain cancer.

“The clinic has developed a special protocol which rapidly kills cancer cells, and will build my own immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells, to hopefully prevent the cancer and brain tumour from returning, giving me the only real hope and chance of beating this deadly cancer.

I am urgently seeking the funding for this treatment, as it is most affective against cancer cells once my radiotherapy is finished (cancer cells are weakest). My radiotherapy treatment ends in four weeks. If I am left with the options only available on the NHS, the prognosis is very poor.”