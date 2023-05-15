A young woman said she has had to set up a Gofundme page to raise more than £30,000 to pay for an operation to have a brain tumour removed after she claimed the NHS failed to spot it.

Chantelle Perrault, 25, said she suffered a full body seizure but was not given a scan and sent home with no medication from the Conquest Hospital .

She claimed the hospital again did not perform the procedure after she was admitted a second time following another seizure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she had to see a private neurologist in London who spotted the tumour.

Chantelle Perrault

Chantelle said: “I have the brain operation booked privately for June 9 to remove the tumour. We unfortunately won’t know if the tumour is benign or malignant until it is removed, so it may need to be followed up with radiotherapy/chemo.

She added: "On April 23 I went out with some friends and had a few drinks, got in and went to bed around midnight. Then at 7am I woke up with my leg twitching and it quickly turned into a full body seizure.

"My dad took me to the hospital. They did not do a scan or anything other than a blood test, so sent me home with no medication and said a seizure clinic would be in touch for a urgent referral within three to four days. I still have not heard from them nor do I have an appointment yet with a neurologist or even GP via the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ten days after my seizure my dad phoned my GP to follow up on the notes provided from the private neurologist, only to be told the call would be triaged and a locum doctor would phone me.

Chantelle Perrault

"I then had another seizure, again went to hospital and was told I couldn't have a scan, and was sent home with no medicine.

“After realising the NHS/A&E weren't acting quick enough, I used my savings to book an appointment with a private neurologist. He was amazing and put me on some anti-seizure medication straight away, and also referred me for a urgent private scan the next day.

"We received the results from the scan the following morning, which was when I was told and shown where the tumour is in my brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I decided to set up a Gofundme page, which really has been a lifeline and enabled me to be able to book this surgery with one of the top neurosurgeons in the UK, due to the tumour’s location and growth.

"It needs to be performed on quickly as it is next to a part of my brain, which if it moved or grew into it could leave me paralysed and inoperable.

"The costs of the tests and overall surgery is in excess of £30,000 and it is unlikely I will be able to work before autumn/winter.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We are in contact with Chantelle, and we are here to support her through her treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad