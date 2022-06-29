Hastings women complete London bike challenge for charity

Sophie pictured on Tower Bridge during RideLondon

RideLondon is an annual festival of cycling held in London. Intended as an annual legacy of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it was first held in 2013. It consists of a series of cycling events on closed roads around London and Essex.

Taking part were British Cycling Breeze champions Sophie Barton-Hawkins, Joanna Heath and Julie Beerling and Hastings Breeze riders Cheryl White, Grace Hancock and Abi Clarke.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four completed the longer 102 mile route, the fastest time being 6hr 35, while two rode the 60 mile route.

Sophie Barton-Hawkins set up the Breeze group in Hastings five years ago.

She explained: “I noticed when cycling how many women cycled alone compared to men who were cycling in groups. It seemed a very solitary thing for women to do.

"I would stop and have a chat to them and it became clear that they knew of no other women who cycled so felt they had to do it alone. Jo and Julie both came along to my rides and took part in them before deciding to become ride leaders and running their own rides.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re keeping fit, young at heart, wise beyond your years, or baffled by gears. Every woman is welcome on a Breeze ride. All cyclists with Breeze usually start at being able to cycle 5 miles so we are not elite cyclists by any stretch of the imagination.

"All the rides are free to access, female only and very sociable. We lead rides from 5-50 miles in distance and all rides are fully insured and covered by British Cycling. We run approximately four rides a month of varying lengths and more often than not we stop for a coffee and cake on the rides. We never leave anyone behind.”

She added: “Julie cycled the 100 miles for the Alzheimers charity in memory of her stepdad Peter and I rode it for the MS Trust in memory of my Mum. I am completing 18 challenges in her memory this year and this was one of them.”