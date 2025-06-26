A youth club in Hastings may be forced to close unless urgent funding becomes available, organisers said.

Hastings Youth Commons, based in Cambridge Road, which is part of the Hastings Commons group, said it welcomed the Government’s Spending Review pledge to bring ‘stability’ to the youth sector.

But it added it will not help existing clubs unless core costs like youth workers, rent and food are covered immediately.

Dr Jess Steele OBE, CEO of Hastings Commons, said: “We welcome the Government’s recognition that the youth sector needs stability and that young people must continue to access opportunities during the transition to the new National Youth Strategy. That’s exactly what we’ve been asking for.

“But there’s still a major gap between recognition and reality. The funding referenced in the Spending Review includes previously announced packages, such as capital funding for new youth provision, but that doesn’t help existing clubs like ours, who are already facing cost overruns from inflation and rising materials prices.

“There’s also mention of £28 million to expand access to ‘enriching activities’, but the sector urgently needs clarity: will this include revenue funding for staff, rent, and food - the essentials that actually keep clubs running? Without it, many youth services risk closing their doors long before the new National Youth Strategy arrives.

“The Dormant Assets Scheme could be a lifeline, but again, we need urgent confirmation that this will include accessible revenue funding, and when it will be made available.

“You can’t just build youth centres and leave them empty. We have brilliant youth workers and over 100 young people attending every week, but we can’t run on thin air.”