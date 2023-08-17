BREAKING
Havant and South Downs College students celebrate 96% A Level pass rate

Students and staff at Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) are celebrating a 96 per cent pass rate across A-Level, vocational and technical courses today (August 17).
By Connor Gormley
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST

A spokesperson for the college praised students’ effort, saying the results reflect hard work, resilience and determination in the face of challenges posed by an “ever-changing educational landscape”.

"We are immensely proud of our student’s achievements across A Levels, Vocational and Technical Courses. Like all colleges, our results have returned to pre-pandemic levels, however, our student’s dedication, combined with the unwavering support of our educators and staff, has culminated in these commendable results. As an institution, we remain committed to fostering an environment that nurtures academic excellence and empowers students to reach their full potential,” Mike Gaston, CEO and principal said.

Particularly positive results were reported in the modern foreign languages department, which celebrated a 100 per cent pass rate. T-Level students enjoyed a 97 per cent pass rate, and further mathematics saw 80 perc cent of students achieve A* and A grades, despite not having sat GCSEs thanks to the pandemic.

Extended Diploma results were also stellar, with 99.4 per cent pass rate at HSDC. “These results underscore HSDC’s commitment to offering diverse pathways for students to excel and thrive in their chosen fields with science, sport, and uniformed services and performing arts leading the way,” a spokesperson said. "These results reflect the collaborative efforts of students, parents, educators, and the entire communities we serve, all of whom have contributed to HSDC’s continued success.”

