Havant Council suggests a plan for Chichester Harbour as concerns continue to grow

Havant Borough Council agreed to seek options to support the habitats and species which rely on Chichester Harbour earlier this week.

The decision comes sometime after the environmental condition of Chichester Harbour was declared ‘unfavourable declining’ in Natural England Review back in 2021, thanks to a combination of human pressures and climate change.

In order to promote the rejuvenation of the harbour and other localised environments, Havant Borough Council has endorsed and is seeking further funding to undertake a proposed environment and investment adaption plan. The proposed plan will set out a future for Chichester Harbour, with a focus on environmental improvements and reversing the damage done by historic sea defences and what a council spokesperson has called ‘inappropriate coastal management.’

Councillors will seek support from key stakeholders, including the Environment Agency, for a long term solution which will involve a holistic assessment of and plan for the wildlife and habitats in Langstone Mill Pond.

The council has also promised to write to The Environment Agency, Chichester Harbour Conservancy and Natural England to express support for the protection of Langstone Mill Pond via sea defences.

A spokesperson for Havant Borough Council said there is a great deal of support for Chichester Harbour among councillors and officers: “Locally, there is a passionate appreciation for the coastline. The damaged seawall near Wade Lane and the condition of the Mill Pond coastal path is a challenge that is being tackled through ongoing work with numerous stakeholders. Additionally, there is strong democratic support for the protection of the harbour habitat and HBC is an active and committed partner of the Chichester Harbour Protection and Recovery of Nature (CHaPRoN) Partnership.