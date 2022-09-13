Have a look at one of Bosham's most expensive buildings with Tudor history and five bedrooms
A former working mill from the times of Henry VII and that features in the Domesday Book is for sale in Bosham for £2,495,000.
Cutmill is a magnificent property located on the Bosham channel, it boasts five bedrooms, three en-suite and three shower rooms, with a mill pond and a balcony all surrounded by some beautifully landscaped gardens, and was used as a mill until it passed into private ownership in the 1920's, when it was bought by Captain H M Harwood.
The property is adorned by Arts and Crafts motifs mixed pleasantly with more traditional features from the former mill’s Tudor past. The bright and characteristic entrance hall boasts a Dutch-style chequered wooden floor and an impressive gently rising broad staircase leading to the first floor and galleried study area.
Cutmill’s five elegant bedrooms consist of four suites and one with a shower room, the principal bedroom suite lies on the western side of the house and is nearly 20 feet in length.
The elegant landscape garden features a picturesque mill pond with a sheltered area that looks out over the pond to the farmland beyond. A magnolia grandiflora and evergreen oak flank a bridge over the lily pond which leads to a further area of garden to the south. Here the Italianate courtyard is approached by way of French doors from the garden room. Brick piers topped by stone baskets of fruit are designed to lead the eye along a walkway to a further ornamental lily pond set in a formal lawned garden.
For more information go to Jackson-Stops