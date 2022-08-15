Have a look inside this four-bedroom Bosham cottage which is available for rent

The delightful detached cottage on the Waterfront in Old Bosham is available unfurnished on a long let. The house is in lovely condition, with four double bedrooms (one of the ground floor) and a large family kitchen-living room. There are three bathrooms and a double garage.The house occupies a magnificent position on Shore Road in Bosham and has views across the harbour to the Sailing Club and across to the village itself.Additionally, the tenants may have access to a paddock for boat parking and occasional use of a hard tennis court.Bosham is perhaps the prettiest of the villages on Chichester Harbour and one of the premier centres for sailing on the south coast with a ready supply of moorings and a thriving sailing club which hosts one of the largest fleets of classic day boats in the country. The village has an interesting history with the chancel of its Saxon church featuring in the Bayeux Tapestry and also having a claim to being the location where King Canute tried to hold back the rising tide.