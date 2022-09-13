Have a look inside this seven-bedroom excellent Edwardian edifice on the edge of Chichester
A beautiful Edwardian property with its own swimming pool, tennis court and views of the South Downs is for sale for £3,750,000
Marchwood Grange is an exceptional Edwardian detached house on for sale on Zoopla. The property boasts seven double bedrooms, 3 receptions, a summer house and a detached annex with a bedroom, sitting room, kitchen and shower.
An impressive reception hall leads into the formal dining area with views and a door opening into a wonderful south aspect garden. It is flanked by spacious and elegant reception rooms and look out upon the gardens. The garden is beautifully landscaped and features a tennis court, a swimming pool, and look over the wonderful South Downs.
Upstairs there are seven double bedrooms four of which have en-suite bathrooms and there is a family bathroom serving three double bedrooms, two of which are on the second floor. Within the grounds, there is also a one bedroom annexe ideal for a home office, friends and family or generating additional income.
For more info go to Zoopla
Or visit the agent Michael Cornish