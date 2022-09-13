Edit Account-Sign Out
Marchwood Grange, sitting on the edge of Chichester and the South Downs

Have a look inside this seven-bedroom excellent Edwardian edifice on the edge of Chichester

A beautiful Edwardian property with its own swimming pool, tennis court and views of the South Downs is for sale for £3,750,000

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:39 pm

Marchwood Grange is an exceptional Edwardian detached house on for sale on Zoopla. The property boasts seven double bedrooms, 3 receptions, a summer house and a detached annex with a bedroom, sitting room, kitchen and shower.

An impressive reception hall leads into the formal dining area with views and a door opening into a wonderful south aspect garden. It is flanked by spacious and elegant reception rooms and look out upon the gardens. The garden is beautifully landscaped and features a tennis court, a swimming pool, and look over the wonderful South Downs.

Upstairs there are seven double bedrooms four of which have en-suite bathrooms and there is a family bathroom serving three double bedrooms, two of which are on the second floor. Within the grounds, there is also a one bedroom annexe ideal for a home office, friends and family or generating additional income.

For more info go to Zoopla

Or visit the agent Michael Cornish

1. Marchwood Grange

The elegant 7 bedroom house, with a swimming pool in its south-facing garden.

2. Marchwood Grange

The North facade of Marchwood Grange with it's annex on the left

3. Marchwood Grange

The elegant and grant dining room of Marchwood Grange

4. Marchwood Grange

A light spacious reception room looking onto the landscaped gardens

