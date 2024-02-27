Have you seen this missing 16 year old from Bognor Regis?
Have you seen Macey, 16, who was announced missing from Bognor Regis earlier today? (February 27).
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers are concerned for the teen’s welfare. She has been described as 5’7” with long brown hair dyed red at the end, and was last seen yesterday wearing black leggings, a light-coloured crop top, a black fur jacket, black Nike trainers, and a handbag.Police say she has links to London and Essex.
A spokesperson said: “If you see her, or have any information about her whereabouts, report online or call 101 quoting 103 of 22/02.”