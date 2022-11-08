Edit Account-Sign Out
Have you seen this missing Chichester man?

Police have raised concerns for a man who has gone missing from Chichester.

By Joe Stack
6 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 2:02pm

42-year-old Helios Noguaira has been reported missing and police have issued a description of the man as officer search for him.

In an appeal on social media this afternoon (Tuesday, November 8) a spokesperson for Chichester Police said: “Have you seen Helios Noguaira from Chichester? The 42-year-old has been reported missing.

“Helios is Portuguese with tanned skin, 5’ 10” and Slim. He has long dark hair, which he often wears in a ponytail. Can you help? Report online, or call 101, quoting 387 of 04/11.”

