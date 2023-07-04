Have your say on dogs in open spaces as Arun District Council revises rules

Residents of Arun District are invited to have their say as officers review the rules on dogs in open spaces.

The council is proposing to extend the current public space protection order for dogs in open spaces, which expires later this year, to 2026 and yesterday (July 3) launched a public consultation designed to seek residents’ views.

The proposals are designed to ‘fine-tune’ the existing order, based on feedback from the public and first-hand experience in managing land and enforcement issues related to dog control.

The consultation includes a range of questions, including introducing dog leads on Place St Maur and other water play areas for the safety of other users, allowing dogs on leads in the discovery garden in Hotham Park, and introducing restrictions which will keep dogs on leads on the West Beach Boardwalk in Littlehampton, where there are ongoing issues with dog fouling. Although the consultation primarily concerns dogs, the council is also keen to hear from residents who are not pet owners. The survey can be found online by clicking here.

What do you think of the current rules? Photo: Sussex World.

Failure to comply with the conditions of the existing PSPO order, a spokesperson said, will result in a fine or a fixed penalty notice.

Councillor Sue Wallsgrove Arun District Council’s Environment Committee Chair said: “These orders are in place to ensure that everyone can enjoy the many beautiful open spaces and beaches we have in the district. We are encouraging as many people as possible, whether you are a dog owner or not, to complete the survey and share your views to help shape the new Order.”