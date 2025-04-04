Have your say on plans for a public space protection order in Chichester

Chichester city centre

Chichester residents have been invited to have their say on new plans for a public space protection order (PSPO) in the city centre.

The proposal comes after a recent increase in reports of alcohol-related antisocial behaviour in an area of the city centre, and would give Sussex Police officers the power to confiscate alcohol in instances where drinking in public spaces is causing, or has the potential to cause, anti-social behaviour.

"Making sure that people feel safe in our city is a priority for the council and its partners. Although our area is a safe place to live, work and visit, we want to ensure that people can enjoy our beautiful city centre without the disruption of anti-social behaviour,” a spokesperson for the District Council said.

Residents have now been invited to take part in a short survey, covering their experiences of alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in the city centre, and giving them the opportunity to share their views on the PSPO.

Feedback from the consultation will feed into the district council’s proposed recommendations, which will be presented to the cabinet later this year and help inform their final decision.

If agreed, the PSPO will last for up to three years, but can be extended for a further three if anti-social behaviour problems persist. There is no limit to the number of times a PSPO can be extended this way, but the council must first review and then consult with members of the public before making changes.

The proposal is just one of a suite of measures deployed by the district council to tackle the city’s continuing anti-social behaviour problem. “We are part of a Community Safety Partnership, which closely monitors crime rates, anti-social behaviour issues and community tensions, so that we can quickly provide a multi-agency response and put solutions in place,” a spokesperson said.

"We also have our Community Wardens, who operate in Chichester East and Whyke; Chichester West; Tangmere and Oving; Selsey; and The Witterings. They play a vital role in helping people to feel and keep safe in our communities. Their work ranges from liaising closely with local police and dealing with environmental issues, to carrying out checks on older people or the vulnerable in their communities.”