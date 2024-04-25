Have your say on potential improvements to play area in Aldwick
Residents have been invited to have their say on proposed improvements to Queens Field Play Area in Aldwick.
The design proposals are still taking shape, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said, but participants who respond to the survey can help influence the council’s proposals.
Residents who would prefer to fill out a paper copy are asked to email [email protected] or call 01903 737951.