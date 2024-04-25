Have your say on potential improvements to play area in Aldwick

Residents have been invited to have their say on proposed improvements to Queens Field Play Area in Aldwick.
By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:20 BST

The design proposals are still taking shape, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said, but participants who respond to the survey can help influence the council’s proposals.

The survey will be online until Friday, May 24 and can be accessed online.

Residents who would prefer to fill out a paper copy are asked to email [email protected] or call 01903 737951.

