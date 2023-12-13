Have your say on provision for Gypsy and Traveller communities in Arun District as public consultation begins
The consultation is set to take place until 5pm on February 7 next year and members of the council are keen to hear the public’s views on provisions for the Gypsy, Traveller and Showpeople communities.
Current site allocation plans propose to meet an already-identified need for nine permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches and 14 Showpeople pitches between 2018 and 2036. The provision is currently set out through small scale intensification over time on existing sites, and one new site as a broad location to accommodate a new pitch. This new pitch is set to be at Little Meadow, in Yapton, towards the end of the plan period.
Full details of existing plans and proposals are available on the Arun District Council website, and members of the public have been encouraged to respond using the council’s consultation portal. Written responses sent by post will also be accepted if sent to the Arun Civic Centre or emailed to [email protected].