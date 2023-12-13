Have your say on provision for Gypsy and Traveller communities in Arun District as public consultation begins

The Arun District Council civic centre.

The consultation is set to take place until 5pm on February 7 next year and members of the council are keen to hear the public’s views on provisions for the Gypsy, Traveller and Showpeople communities.

Current site allocation plans propose to meet an already-identified need for nine permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches and 14 Showpeople pitches between 2018 and 2036. The provision is currently set out through small scale intensification over time on existing sites, and one new site as a broad location to accommodate a new pitch. This new pitch is set to be at Little Meadow, in Yapton, towards the end of the plan period.

