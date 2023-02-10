Edit Account-Sign Out
Haywards Heath café for people with dementia moves to Ansty Village Hall

Know Dementia’s Memory Moments Café is now being held in Ansty Village Hall on the outskirts of Haywards Heath.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

The Sussex-based charity supports families across East and West Sussex who have been affected by Dementia.

The twice monthly café is open to people with memory problems who can attend with a family member or care partner for an afternoon of refreshments, treats, meaningful activities and entertainment.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The charity appreciated the support by St Richard’s Church, prior to covid, in providing a venue and volunteers for the Memory Moments Café. However, due to changes at the Church this Café is now held in Ansty Village Hall in Deaks Lane, on the first Tuesday and fourth Thursday of every month from 2pm to 4pm."

Know Dementia’s Memory Moments Café is at Ansty Village Hall on the first Tuesday and fourth Thursday of every month
The cafés are free to attend, with donations welcome towards refreshments. Book a place on 01273 494300.

