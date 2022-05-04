Haywards Heath cake stall raises hundreds for Ukraine

Organiser Betty Rudd, who asked residents to bring her their homemade cakes, said the number of cakes she received and the amount of money raised exceeded her expectations.
She said that people also donated money to her in envelopes, which raised the total to £684.
Betty added that anyone else who wants to donate money can bring it in an envelope marked ‘Betty Re Ukraine’ to Freedom Healthcare, 73 Edward Road, Haywards Heath.
She thanked shopping centre manager Nicola Bird for offering her a space near the green grocery stall.