Haywards Heath Christmas Lights 2023 in photos: singing, dancing and live music at traditional countdown
Haywards Heath families enjoyed a day of dancing, live bands and magic at this year’s big Christmas lights switch-on.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:25 GMT
The festival took place at The Orchards Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 25, and the event was followed by Christmas Fireworks in Victoria Park at 6pm.
Haywards Heath town mayor Stéphanie Inglesfield and Father Christmas turned the lights on at 5pm to a huge cheer from the audience.
The fun started at 10am that morning with Sarah Rolfe and Sing! Choirs for Children.
