This extension will be alongside its normal opening hours of 9am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4pm on Fridays.

The council has thanked everyone who donated a coat and there said are plenty of coats in all sizes.

A spokesman said: “Our brilliant community has responded amazingly to this campaign so if you or your family are in need of a coat to keep you warm this winter, please pop into the Town Hall in Boltro Road where you can get a free coat, with no questions asked. There is a wide range of coats available, including men’s, women’s, children’s and babies and even one maternity coat.”