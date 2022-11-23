Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Haywards Heath Coat Exchange: extended hours announced for winter initiative

Haywards Heath Town Council has announced that it is extending the hours for its Coat Exchange on Wednesdays from 6pm to 9pm.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

This extension will be alongside its normal opening hours of 9am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4pm on Fridays.

The council has thanked everyone who donated a coat and there said are plenty of coats in all sizes.

Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Our brilliant community has responded amazingly to this campaign so if you or your family are in need of a coat to keep you warm this winter, please pop into the Town Hall in Boltro Road where you can get a free coat, with no questions asked. There is a wide range of coats available, including men’s, women’s, children’s and babies and even one maternity coat.”

Most Popular

Get a free coat with no questions asked at Haywards Heath Coat Exchange
Hide Ad
Read More
Haywards Heath Guides take a trip to Parliament to learn all about politics and ...

The spokesman added: “Residents are still welcome to drop off any donations throughout November.”

Hide Ad

To arrange a collection email [email protected]

Get a free coat with no questions asked at Haywards Heath Coat Exchange
Haywards HeathTown HallResidents