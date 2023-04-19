Edit Account-Sign Out
Haywards Heath Coronation celebrations: take part in a royal procession

Haywards Heath Town Council is inviting residents to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST

On Sunday, May 7, people are invited to don their ‘royal regalia’ and take part in A Royal Procession, starting at the Town Hall at 11.30am and reaching Victoria Park by 12pm.

A town council spokesperson said: “Then join us for an afternoon of fun entertainment, including choirs from the Ariel Theatre Company (12.10pm) and Choir & Ko (1.45pm), and local entertainers Cylvian Flynn (2.30pm), Poppy Morley (1pm), Real Time Band (3pm) and the fabulous Soul Kats (4pm).

“Bring your own picnic or sample food from local vendors, including: burgers from the guys at Pizza Post, fish and chips from the Village Chippy Sussex, pizzas from The Pizza Oven, chicken gyro wraps, Halloumi wraps and German hot dogs from Brat-Bros Catering and lovely refreshing ice creams from Carnival Ice Cream Supplies.”

Haywards Heath Town Council is inviting residents to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on Sunday, May 7

Haywards Heath Town Council thanked pharmaceutical company CLS Behring whose sponsorship helped make the Coronation Celebrations possible.

