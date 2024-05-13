Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor amazed by the Bentswood Juniors youth litter picking heroes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Deputy Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, said: “This really was a lovely morning of litter picking, with each member of the Bentswood Junior youth group volunteering to take part themselves. Getting children involved in caring about nature and where they live is exactly the sort of activity we want to be encouraging in the town.
“Thank you so much for inviting me to join this, I always enjoy visiting the hub and I’m thankful for everything the youth and the team do in the area. These young people are a real example to us, taking an active role in helping to keep our community clean whilst also protecting our wildlife.
“Earlier this year, the Town Council made a special award of £12,000 to the Bentswood Hub C.I.C to allow the hub to sustain the operations of this much valued youth service, Bentswood Juniors, and what a fantastic group of young people they are.”
Anna Sharkey, Director and CEO of the Bentswood Hub CIC, adds: “Thank you to Duncan for joining the Bentswood Youth Junior Group’s community litter pick. You were great with the young people who were delighted to be joined by the Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath. Thank you to everyone involved, you did an amazing job.”