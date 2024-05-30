Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor thanks The Harman Group for their contribution to the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath attended the official opening of The Harman Group with members of the community, as the new residential sales agency told him of their plans for involvement with the local groups and charities.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, said: “I had the pleasure of attending the opening of The Harman Group, a new estate agent in Haywards Heath, with owners Tom, Sofie and James Harman. I was impressed to hear they have already been supporting local groups leading up to the opening of their new business, including helping to paint the Bentswood Hub and fundraising for Kangaroos charity. What a fantastic commitment to our community from them already.

“It’s great to see new businesses opening in our town and I wish them the very best of luck in their new venture!”

The official opening took place in The Harman Group’s office at number 5 Muster Green and was attended by local residents, including Anna and Gordon Sharkey from the Bentswood Hub and Sam from the Kangaroos, who had turned out to support the new venture as they were so grateful that a new business would support them. As part of the opening, The Harman Group also held a small auction which raised £360 for the two local charities attending!

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, with Tom and James Harman

Tom Harman, co-founder of The Harman Group adds: “We are a new residential sales agency with a passion for helping people move but also helping where we can in the community. We’ve helped out at the Bentswood Hub, and have lots of other community events planned. Thank you to Duncan for attending, it was great to meet him and we really appreciated the Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath attending.

“If you are looking to sell your property, we offer a single point of contact, a home finder service, open home days, great community and everything you need for a seamless and stress-free property sale. We are very much looking forward to becoming a valuable member of the Haywards Heath community.”