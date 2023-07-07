Haywards Heath Horticultural Society summer show: winners get prizes from town mayor

Beautiful plants and vegetables were on display recently at the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society’s summer show.

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said she had a great time presenting prizes, cups and awards to the winners of this year’s competition.

She said: “What a beautiful afternoon was had by all. The flowers on display were beautiful and enhanced by the perfumes from fabulous sweet peas and roses. I spent a lot of time chatting to local expert Roger Dix and I now know a lot about sweet peas!”

The winners in various categories included: Sylvia Harris for her stunning roses, Roger for his excellent sweet peas, David Radford for his vegetables, Nigel Branscombe for his photography, and Zoe Burchill who won the best Junior category for her painted pebble.

The mayor said: “Its wonderful seeing the beautiful display of horticultural plants and vegetables grown in our lovely town.”

The mayor thanked society chair Shirley Anderson, as well as all the exhibitors and Nicola Bird and her team at The Orchards for their support to the town. She also thanked the Bay Tree Café and nearby businesses for providing refreshments and prizes for the event and raffle.

Sylvia Harris, vice chair of HHHS said: “It is so lovely of the mayor to support our seasonal shows and we are also so grateful to all the local businesses that support us. We give back to the community by taking part in community planting schemes.”

Visit www.hhhs.org.uk to find out more about the society. For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

1 . Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Summer Show 2023 Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield presents Zoe Burchill with the Best Junior Award for her Painted Pebble Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

2 . Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Summer Show 2023 Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield presents the certificate for best photography to Nigel Branscombe Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

3 . Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Summer Show 2023 Sylvia Harris wins a cup for her roses Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

4 . Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Summer Show 2023 David Radford wins a cup for best vegetables Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

