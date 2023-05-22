Haywards Heath man takes on London Marathon for Brain Research UK

Running the London Marathon may not be the most obvious way to celebrate your fiftieth birthday, but for Haywards Heath Harrier Chris Faulkner, there could be no better way. Here, Christ describes the experience in his own words:

Chris Faulkner

As a regular club runner, a marathon should be possible even if one normally stays away from the longer distance events, but that is not a reason for running it.

My wife Maryke was diagnosed with a brain tumour a few years ago. It is easy to think, okay there is a tumour, let's get it out and move on. It does not work like that. There is so much that is not known even though brain tumours kill more under forties than any other cancer. Maryke had it removed last year after a longer than recommended wait and many last minute cancellations. She was luckier than many in that it was relatively small, low grade and accessible. However, for many the tumour will come back, will progress and there is no cure.

Chris has raised very nearly five thousand pounds for Brain Research UK. They are funding essential research in this area. The surgeons don’t even know what some parts of the brain they removed do. For those with more advanced conditions, it is very much a race against time.

The marathon was one of the best experiences of my life, despite the rain. The crowds were amazing and the race would have been shorter without giving numerous high fives along the way. It is much easier to run knowing how much good it can bring. Even when both feet are completely sodden, cramp in both legs and you are trying to find any part of your legs that don’t hurt, it's impossible to think of stopping when running for such a good cause.

I would encourage anyone who can to run a marathon. The experience is incredible. You don’t need to be fast, but just absorb the energy from the crowd and enjoy it. The fact that it was raining and we were running through large puddles didn’t dampen the mood at all.

The training is the hardest part: running five days a week. In some ways it makes it easier as even though its dark, cold and wet, you are going to run! Towards the end of the training, every niggle feels like it will put you out of the race, but even if I needed to hop, crawl or walk, there was no way I wasn’t going to do it.I finished in three hours and forty seven minutes. I am delighted with that even though before the pain really started, I was on course for a quicker time.

The real victory is the experience, raising awareness and the difference one race could make to many lives.