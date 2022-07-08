Haywards Heath Mayor attended Oakwood Court event for National Care Homes Open Week

Many visitors attended the event including friends and families of residents, the Lions Club, the WI, St Paul’s Toddler Group, Grace Church, Christ Church and AGE UK.
Together they created a masterpiece of handprints which will take pride of place in Oakwood.
Town Mayor, Cllr Howard Mundin, said: “What really struck me as soon as we stepped through the door, was the incredible warmth and friendliness of everyone at Oakwood Court. Families and residents told us they were so happy there and the staff we met showed great care and professionalism. It was very clear how much they enjoy working there and they really do care about their residents.”