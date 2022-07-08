Haywards Heath Mayor attended Oakwood Court event for National Care Homes Open Week

The Mayor of Haywards Heath visited Oakwood Court care home for its ‘reconnecting care homes with the community’ event as part of National Care Homes Open Week (June 27-July 3).

By Megan O'Neill
Friday, 8th July 2022, 12:43 pm
Mayor at community event for Open Care Homes Week 2022
Mayor at community event for Open Care Homes Week 2022

Many visitors attended the event including friends and families of residents, the Lions Club, the WI, St Paul’s Toddler Group, Grace Church, Christ Church and AGE UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Together they created a masterpiece of handprints which will take pride of place in Oakwood.

Town Mayor, Cllr Howard Mundin, said: “What really struck me as soon as we stepped through the door, was the incredible warmth and friendliness of everyone at Oakwood Court. Families and residents told us they were so happy there and the staff we met showed great care and professionalism. It was very clear how much they enjoy working there and they really do care about their residents.”

Young visitor takes part in community art project
MayorHaywards HeathOakwood