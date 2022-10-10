Haywards Heath mayor praises Ensemble Reza as music group announces huge school project at concert

Mayor Howard Mundin and his consort Margaret Baker said they had a fantastic time at the event, which was organised to thank the community orchestra’s friends and supporters.

He said: “All of the performers were so professional and I thoroughly enjoyed all of the music on the night. The event was superbly organised and gave us an insight into Ensemble Reza and opportunity to meet many of the musicians, all of whom were very happy to share their love and joy of music and the benefits this can provide to the community.”

In the past year, Ensemble Reza have performed more than 60 concerts to 4,000 people and 2,500 children.

Mr Mundin said: “They truly love bringing people together through music and do a tremendous amount of work in our schools, for charities and for local community groups, sharing their knowledge and love of music through free workshops and concerts.”

Managing director Hannah Carter said the group’s project over the next six months will see them working with more than 40 schools and running free workshops.

This will start with the Ingfield Manor School.

