Steve Wrench wrote the script Artocalypse Now for The Impact, which premieres in London on May 31 and sets a new world record for the most screenwriters on a feature length movie.

Steve, a former graphic designer for the Mid Sussex Times and West Sussex County Times, took part in the competition to find 50 two-page scripts about an apocalyptic meteor strike.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim was to create a tapestry of stories about how humanity would face this event.

Steve Wrench from Haywards Heath is one of the screenwriters involved in the feature film The Impact

Steve said: "I immediately connected with the competition in imagining scenarios, be they dramatic, comedic, moving or action-packed, and relished the challenge of how I might approach them."

The competition, which was launched before the Covid pandemic, received nearly 3,000 entries and Steve is thrilled that his got through to the final 50.

He will now share a credit with the highest paid screenwriter ever, Joe Ezsterhas.

Steve said the film 'was always going to be relevant'.

Steve Wrench from Haywards Heath is one of the screenwriters involved in the feature film The Impact

He said: "By considering how we respond to divisive issues like climate change, pandemics or the latest humanitarian crisis resulting from another senseless act of aggression – each with their own political and commercial agendas at work – in the end we may not need an asteroid to show us, as individuals, what is most important."

Since the Impact50 contest started, the scripts have been produced by an array of filmmakers from around the world. A portion of each is included in The Impact, with 37 of the best films featured in their entirety.

On May 31, the writers and directors will gather to celebrate the film breaking two world records: the most screenwriters on a feature film and the most directors.

Steve said: "It’s surreal how an ongoing collaborative creative process first realised almost seven years ago is finally nearing completion. It was a surprise to make the finals, let alone become one of the winners. But then to have my short chosen by a film-maker to be shot seemed even more surreal."