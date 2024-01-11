Haywards Heath set to commemorate National Holocaust Memorial Day with talks, readings and poetry
The event takes place on Friday, January 26 (10.30pm-12pm) and is a collaboration between the town council and Amnesty International Haywards Heath.
Irene Balls, of Amnesty International Haywards Heath, said: “A display of schools’ artwork on the NHMD 2024 theme ‘The Fragility of Freedom’ will be shown in the Town Hall. We will hear speaker Peter Kammerling tell the story of his father Walter, a Holocaust survivor.”
The ceremony, which will include the laying of stones and flowers, starts at 10.30am at the War Memorial. The schools participating include Warden Park, Oathall Community College and Great Walstead School. This will be followed by the talk in the Town Hall’s upper room. There will be readings, poetry and singing by the GW choir.
Other attendees include: town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield, Lord Lieutenant Emma Barnard, MSDC chair Rodney Jackson, members of the mosque and representatives of the Jewish community. Members of the public are also welcome.