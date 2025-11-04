Haywards Heath to mark Remembrance Sunday

By James Connaughton
Published 4th Nov 2025, 07:57 GMT
Haywards Heath Town Council is inviting residents to come together for its Remembrance Sunday service on Sunday (November 9) at the War Memorial on Muster Green.

The special occasion will bring together local councillors, dignitaries, the Armed Forces, the Royal British Legion, youth groups, community organisations and residents of all ages, to honour and remember those who gave their lives in service to our country.

The service will begin shortly before 11am, leading into the two-minutes silence at 11am. Please arrive in good time.

After the service, the parade will march from Muster Green South into Boltro Road, where the Salute will be taken at the Town Hall.

The council will also be live streaming the service online for anyone unable to make it along in person – keep an eye on Haywards Heath Town Council’s Facebook page from 10.55am.

