The council made the announcement on Facebook this morning (Friday, September 9), following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

A town council spokesperson said: “Please note that Town Day planned for tomorrow has been cancelled.”

The council also announced that there will be a book of condolence at the Town Hall from 10am to 5pm with further times and days to follow.

Haywards Heath Town Day will not go ahead following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Google Street View

“An area will also be roped off by the War Memorial on Muster Green for floral tributes,” said a spokesperson.

The Haywards Heath Town Day was set to feature Gary the Gorilla and Jumbo the Elephant, as well as a full programme of entertainment, stalls, free activities for children, funfair rides and inflatables.

Haywards Heath Town Council has been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.