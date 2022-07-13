'He lit up a room': Steyning parents in heartfelt tribute to 'kind and charismatic' son, 19

Nineteen-year-old Finley Shephard tragically died when he was involved in a crash with a lorry in Steyning Road, Shoreham, on July 3.

Dad Daniel described Finley as “funny, bright, charming and handsome, yet through all of this he was our son.

"A beautiful human who would have given so much positivity to the world.”

Finley Shephard

And mum Jo added: “Finley was a vibrant, charismatic, passionate man. He had the ability to make everyone feel special.”

Finley attended Steyning Primary School, Steyning Grammar School and Sixth Form College – where both his dad and stepmum Cheryse work – before completing Year 1 at Brunel University where he elected to read Economics, Business and Financial Markets.

Dad Dan said Finley had grown into a “strong yet wonderfully kind and thoughtful young man. He had a contagious smile that lit up any room he would be in and also get him out of lots of trouble.

"He was an older brother to Eleanor, Alice, Sienna and Henry. He was so proud to be the oldest sibling and he truly cared and looked after them all.

Finley Shephard: 'He lit up a room'

“Finley loved to play all sports, in particular football.

"He was lucky enough to have met a young group of players who soon became his inseparable friends, and they played for Steyning Town Community Football Club.

“They were lucky enough to win three League titles and five cups. They were a team of special friends who would work for each other on and off the pitch.”

Finley had also played for Three Bridges FC.

"Finley was always gracious about his sporting abilities and this made us, as parents, more proud of him than any of the successes he and his teams would have.”

Dan said that over the past week, family and friends had shared stories about Finley which had “filled us with so much comfort and, even at this time, laughter.

"The theme in all the stories is resounding. Finley truly loved and cared for people.

"This has resonated in every story of him and it makes us so proud to call him our son.”

Mum Jo said: “Finley valued people over anything and was the most kind son, brother, grandson and friend.

"Everyone loved him. Finley had a presence. He lit up a room.

“I loved his sense of humour, and he used it to give strength and compassion to people around him.

“Finley oozed optimism and energy – I loved being in his company.

“Finley was a brilliant sportsman, he could play anything, and enjoyed the social element as well as the competitive.

“Finley was smart and ambitious. He was looking forward to his future and was enjoying his course in finance and economics.

"We all knew he would go far, but more importantly would retain his beautiful values of his family being the focus.

“I am so proud I was Finley’s mum.”

And, in a direct message to Finley, Dan added: "We, like all who met you, loved your eyes that lit up the room.

"We will think, daydream, dream about you always.