Tributes have been paid to a former Met Police sergeant from Sussex who was murdered.

Sergeant Matt Ratana, from Goring-by-Sea, was shot dead on September 25, 2020 when he was working at Croydon Custody Centre.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “I first met Su – Matt's partner - in my second week as Commissioner when I visited Croydon to pay my respects to Matt on the anniversary of his murder. I am inspired by the strength she showed then and even more so by the strength she has shown in recent weeks.

Sergeant Matt Ratana, from Goring-by-Sea, was shot dead on September 25, 2020 when he was working at Croydon Custody Centre. Photo: Met Police

“I cannot begin to imagine how difficult this ordeal has been for her and for all of Matt’s family and friends. We will continue to offer them every possible support into the future.

“Matt dedicated almost 30 years to policing and was nearing retirement when he was tragically murdered. He was an outstanding officer who brought joy to his work, treating everyone with respect, compassion and good humour.

“In the days after his death, tributes flowed in from Matt’s colleagues, from communities he had served and from those who knew him in his life outside policing. They were a testament to the man he was.

“Whether it was on the street or in a custody centre as a uniformed police officer, or on the rugby field as a player and later a coach, it is clear he was someone who made an enduring impact wherever he went. We will ensure that he is never forgotten.

Matt also coached at Worthing Rugby Club and used to play for East Grinstead RC. Family photo supplied by Met Police

“I have also seen the heavy impact that Matt’s murder had on his colleagues, those he worked with in Croydon and also the many officers and staff he had served alongside in his lengthy career.

“That impact is particularly felt by those who were present on the night he was murdered.

“The officers and staff who were on duty on the night Matt was killed showed just those attributes. Without their courage I believe that more lives would have been lost.

“I am immensely proud of their professionalism and their bravery. They have my enduring admiration and my full support.”

Speaking after the case, Matt’s partner, Su Bushby, paid a moving tribute to him.

She said: “Today, Matt’s murderer has been found guilty of taking his life in a cruel and cowardly manner. The effects of which have left me, his family, colleagues and friends without the love and camaraderie he had with so many.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me, from my family and friends, the investigation team, the Crown Prosecution Service and Prosecution Counsel, and as a whole the Metropolitan Police, but today is about justice for Matt.

“His life was taken too soon, in the line of duty, doing a job that he loved. A cruel end to a lifetime of service and dedication protecting others.

“Whilst the court case has concluded, the constant feeling of grief and loss continues. My love for Matt, my gentle giant, will never end. He will not be forgotten.