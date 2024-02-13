Headline comic Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) hospitalized before sold-out charity show: Laura Lexx saves the day
The evening was saved by Brighton comic Laura Lexx, who stepped in to perform to an audience of 120 people at the EBM Centre in Peacehaven on Monday, February 5.
The event, which also featured performances by Stephen Grant, Elaine Fellows, Pat Smith and MC Dave Fensome, turned out to be a resounding success, providing an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment for a great cause.
Nik Coppin, director of the event organiser, Art Of Comedy, said: "We were devastated to hear about Paul's sudden illness, but we are incredibly grateful to Laura Lexx for stepping in at such short notice and delivering an outstanding performance. The support of the guests and the dedication of the comedians involved made the evening unforgettable and we raised a remarkable £1500 through ticket sales and donations. Everyone's generosity will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by Parkinson's disease through the Lewes support groups."
The EBM Centre in Peacehaven, run by Paul Margo and his team, has fast become a premier party venue in the Havens coastal area. Their next fundraising comedy night is in aid of the local food pantry 'Havens Food Cooperative' on Monday May 20 and tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite: Comedy Night Fundraiser for Havens Food Cooperative