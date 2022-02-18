Headshaving fundraiser for Childhood Eye Cancer Trust

Ash Lamming will be shaving her head at her sister’s home in Hassocks on Saturday, February 26.

The Childhood Eye Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting retinoblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects babies and young children, mainly under the age of six.

Ash was inspired to organise the event when her great-great nephew, Elijah Trott, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at the age of 13 months.

Having a prosthetic eye hasn’t phased Elijah.

Elijah’s parents became concerned when they were looking at some photos of Elijah and saw a strange white glow in one of his eyes and immediately sought medical advice.

Within a matter of days, and during all the restrictions of the Covid lockdown, Elijah was diagnosed and had to have one of his eyes removed. Thankfully the cancer had not spread anywhere else.

Elijah has adapted well, with regular hospital visits for check-ups and having to have his prosthetic eye changed several times to get the best fit and colour. He will continue to have to do this as he grows.

Ash and her family had never heard of retinoblastoma or CHECT until Elijah was diagnosed, and so she wanted to help to raise awareness of this devastating, and potentially deadly, disease.

Photo of Elijah where you can see the white glow in his left eye.

The family are aiming to raise £2,000 for the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust, which is completely reliant on public funding.

Ash said: “I am really looking forward to shaving my hair off for such an important cause, if you can ever look forward to being bald. But if I’m honest, I am starting to get a few butterflies in my stomach about it. Although the bonus will be that it won’t take me forever to do my hair for a while, and I’ll save me a fortune in hair dye and haircuts. And strangely I have not been short of any volunteers to shave my head. I am also going to be wearing an eye patch for a week, to try to put myself in my little nephew’s position, and that of many other children and young people who have been affected by retinoblastoma. I’m going to have to update my Facebook avatar!”

The plan is to livestream the event on Facebook, which will then be uploaded to various locations, including the fundraising page.

Diane Emery, fundraising manager at the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust, said: “In the UK, around one child each week is diagnosed with this devastating cancer.

Elijah just after surgery to remove his eye.

“We offer support to every UK family affected, as well as campaign to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms and fund research into its prevention and treatment.

“We are extremely grateful for all that our fundraisers do, to help fund our work.

“We don’t receive any government funding, so we rely on the generosity of supporters like Ash.

“We are incredibly grateful to her – and proud that she has chosen such a fantastic challenge!”