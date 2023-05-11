Here's your chance to hear Abba’s Eurovision winner Waterloo as you’ve never heard it before – played on the organ in Chichester Cathedral.

The performance by organ scholar Tim Stewart to mark Eurovision night will come as part of a special open evening at the cathedral, as spokesman Oliver Tubb explains.

“We have a special event, Cathedrals at Night, coming up this Saturday (May 13, 7-9pm). Visitors are invited to explore the cathedral at twilight and also explore a variety of spaces usually closed to the public. It’s a nationwide project with Church of England cathedrals opening at the same time/date, inspired by the European Les Nuits des Cathedrales.”

The idea is to step into iconic moments of English history: the Roman market city of Chichester; King Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries (1530s); the Civil War and siege of Chichester (1642) and much more.

On top of the opportunity to explore the living church after hours, visitors will also be able to access:

The Cathedral Song School: Formerly the Chapter House, the Song School is now a space for the Cathedral Choir to sing and rehearse. Dive into the secret chamber within this fifteenth century space

The Cathedral Library: Journey up 40 spiral stairs to view an early collection of books including an edition of Chaucer, and a book containing the signature of John Donne.

The Canon’s Vestry: Home to the intricate vestments worn by the Cathedral’s clergy.

Throughout the evening the cathedral’s organist, assistant organist and organ scholar will also be playing the organ, which dates back to the seventeenth century and narrowly avoided destruction when the Spire collapsed in 1861. The evening will finish with the ancient service of compline, also known as night prayer, which is the final service of the day and will be held in candlelight.

“Cathedrals at Night is free of charge (donations are welcome), and booking is not required.

Our team of knowledgeable guides will on hand in each space should you have any questions. Please note that many of these spaces can only be accessed through ancient stone staircases.

“Co-ordinated by the Association of English Cathedrals (AEC) Cathedrals at Night is a nationwide project that brings together Church of England cathedrals, around a single, simple campaign – opening Cathedral doors after hours to visitors. It has been inspired by Les Nuits des Cathedrales, first launched in 2008, when participating European cathedrals open their doors after hours on the second Saturday in May to offer a cultural and spiritual experience for free.”

Portsmouth Cathedral will also be taking part, again tying in with Eurovision.

Portsmouth Cathedral’s events manager Jemima Crayden said: “This year, Portsmouth Cathedral is hosting a night to remember, with a family friendly atmosphere perfect to celebrate Eurovision. The event is free for all to attend and giving visitors an opportunity to experience the Cathedral in a different light.

“Visitors can simply turn up on the night between 7pm and midnight. The competition screening will start at 8pm so visitors are advised to arrive early if they want to catch the whole show and get a good seat! Refreshments and a limited bar will be available throughout the evening, with a portion of the profits going to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) is a UK-based charity that helps people affected by disasters and conflicts around the world.

“At the Cathedrals at Night event, we're not just celebrating music and Eurovision, but also the community. We want to bring people together from all walks of life to enjoy our beautiful and historic Cathedral, which holds special meaning for many people in Portsmouth and beyond.

“To make the event inclusive for everyone, we've made sure it's family-friendly and organised a Eurovision-themed quiz that's both fun and interactive. And by donating a portion of our refreshment profits to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, we hope to play a small part in helping those in need.”