Heart radio’s Ashley Roberts pedals to 450ft on Brighton’s i360, before scaling roof
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking after the challenge Ashley said, “That was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done to be honest. The toughest bit was the cycling but when I saw how high we were, it hit me. I was like oh my gosh this is so scary being up this high.”
The challenge was broadcast live over the radio, and Heart Breakfast even had a caller from a local crane operator, Martin, who could see Ashley pedalling inside the pod and waved to her from a distance.
Over the course of the week, Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden and showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts will be undertaking five epic challenges to raise funds for Global’s Make Some Noise. On Monday, Amanda Holden scaled The Blackpool Tower, reaching higher than anyone has ever done before. On Tuesday for challenge two, Ashley Roberts completed the UK’s most extreme assault course. Challenge three was Amanda Holden’s skydive and challenge four just saw Ashley Roberts pedal to 450ft, followed by walking on top of the Brighton i360 pod in the open-air.
To support Amanda and Ashley on their challenge and donate to Global’s Make Some Noise go to https://win.heart.co.uk/race-against-time/ . To donate £10, £20, £30 or £40 text HEART10, HEART20, HEART30 and HEART40 to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Please seek bill payer’s permission. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com
Follow Amanda and Ashley on their ‘Race Against Time’ challenge on Heart’s socials @thisisheart, on heart.co.ukand by listening to Heart, the home of feel good music, on 96 –107 FM, on DAB digital radio right across the UK, on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Heart”), iOS or Android device and at heart.co.uk.
For information on Walk 360 please visit: Walk 360 - Brighton i360 - Brighton i360