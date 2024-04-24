Heartwarming 'magical moment' for Sussex horse-lover who taught royal children to ride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ninety-year-old Anne Reynolds – a resident at The Anchorage care home in Pulborough – was taken on a visit to a Rudgwick stables that brought back special equestrian memories.

Anne’s deep connection to the equestrian world dates back to her illustrious career as a British Horse Society advanced instructor, where she honed her skills and also had the privilege of teaching the royal children.

Her rich background and experiences in the horse world played a significant role in shaping her passion for horses, making her reunion with the majestic creatures all the more special.

Ninety-year-old horse lover Anne Reynolds - who taught children of the royal family to ride - was given a surprise outing to a Rudgwick stables from her care home in Pulborough

During a casual dinner conversation at the care home, Anne expressed her longing to see and interact with horses once again. Little did she know that her dream was about to come true.

The staff at The Anchorage, led by Kate and Paula, made it their mission to fulfill Anne’s wish for a ‘magic moment’ by arranging a visit to a family-owned show jumping/training/breeding stable.

A spokesperson said: “Anne’s eyes lit up with excitement as she set foot in the stable yard, greeted by a variety of horses, including foals and top Grand Prix jumping horses. As Anne toured the stables and interacted with the horses, her passion and expertise in the equestrian world shone through.

"From naming different pieces of equipment to watching a Grand Prix Showjumper in action, Anne’s joy and enthusiasm were palpable. She even had the opportunity to witness a mare and her three-week-old foal, Mekong, frolicking in the sand school, showcasing their freedom and playfulness.

“Throughout the visit, Anne’s emotions ranged from sheer joy to gratitude, with quotes like ‘Josh is an absolute talent, he will go far’ and ‘Honestly, this has been the best magic moment ever’; reflecting her deep appreciation for the experience.”