Heartwarming story of couple who fell in love at Midhurst leisure centre after 40 years of being neighbours

Olga Clement, 68, and Michael Livermore, 70, were not looking for love when their paths crossed at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But nevertheless, love found them. When Olga spotted Michael on the leisure centre’s exercise bike one day, it was love at first sight for the couple who had both lived in Midhurst for the past 40 years but had never actually met.

Michael, a widower, and Olga, a divorcee, both love exercising, so it was no surprise they met at the leisure centre, and no surprise they hit it off so quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gym has always been my refuge, even when I am down the gym and exercise always cheer me up,” Olga said.

Olga and Michael were married at Petersfield Library in January

After living in Gibraltar for a year following her retirement, Olga returned to Midhurst, where her sons from a previous marriage attended St Margaret School, joining The Grange Community and Leisure Centre in 2023.

"I spotted Michael using the exercise bike in the gym. He was very shy but I went over to say hello. He invited me for coffee, and we got on so well that within a week we were living together,” she said.

“We were not looking for love. I’ve never done online dating as I am scared of scammers!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a whirlwind romance. After just six months together, Peter proposed and Olga said yes. They were married at Petersfield Library on January 2 2025.

Olga Clement and Michael Livermore at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre

Both of them remain regular gym-goers at The Grange. Olga attends six times a week, and Peter goes four, both of them attending fitness classes and using the equipment.

Stuart Mills, contract manager for The Grange Leisure Centre, said: “We’re delighted to hear of this wonderful story and share our congratulations with Olga and Michael following their recent wedding.

“Our leisure centres are not only there to support the local community in prioritising their health and fitness goals but also to increase their social interaction, so we love hearing stories of individuals who have found lasting relationships when using our centres.”

The Grange Community and Leisure Centre is operated by Everyone Active, which runs leisure centres in partnership with local councils all over England.