Heathfield family climb Mount Snowdon for East Sussex foster care charity

A Heathfield family have conquered new heights to raise funds and awareness for the East Sussex Foster Care Association. On May 28, Sue Tyrell, Tara Sherwood embarked on a challenging journey to climb Mount Snowdon, the highest peak in Wales, as part of a fundraising campaign.

Fundraisers

Over the May bank holiday weekend, as most people took time to relax and enjoy the changes in the weather, Sue Tyrell and Tara Sherwood put on their walking boots and embarked on a challenging journey to climb Mount Snowdon, the highest peak in Wales to fundraise for local charity East Sussex Foster Care Association. Supporting them on the climb was Tara’s son Connor, who was raising funds for the Heathfield Scouts.

The East Sussex Foster Care Association is a non-profit organization committed to supporting and improving the lives of foster children across East Sussex. They provide vital services and resources to foster families, ensuring that every child in their care receives the love, stability, and opportunities they deserve.

The climbers scaled the 1,085-meter summit over the bank holiday, encouraging each other as well as gathering support from fellow climbers on their way to the top. They celebrated reaching the summit by sending their supporters the message “For those who didn’t hear it from the mountain top, we did it!”

Sue (a foster carer for over 34 years) and Tara (who was fostered by Sue at age 20 months) have raised over £1,000 for ESFCA and Connor raised over £250.00 for the Heathfield scouts. The climbers wish to send thanks to everyone who has donated and supported them on the adventure and have already started planning their next fund-raising project, though the next project may be a bit more sedate.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will have a direct impact on improving the lives of foster families in East Sussex.