Heathfield’s rock colossus Roger Daltrey says his knighthood ‘is a dream come true’

Roger Daltrey at the Men’s Shed launch in Heathfield with Patrick Coffey (chair of HPC’s planning committee) and former MP, Huw Merriman

Rock colossus and Heathfield resident, Roger Daltrey has been knighted in the King's Birthday Honours List for services to charity and music.

The Who frontman Sir Roger is a long-time supporter of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He said in a statement: "It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for the Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become.

"The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkinson, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of the many who have done so much to elevate the charity to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK.'

Sir Roger Daltrey CBE added: "It's kind of weird....it's a dream come true for me but it's especially a dream because the charity means so much."

Last Saturday, the day the news broke, Sir Roger joined friends and family at his Lakedown fishery in Swife Lane near Burwash Weald. He is popular and well-loved in Heathfield for his involvement with town projects.

These include hosting the opening of Heathfield's Men's Shed in 2022. While there he spoke passionately about his desire to see more services available for young people locally. He explained how, a few years ago, he was horrified to see young people sleeping in bus shelters and doorways when he was on his journey home.

He said he had tried, in vain, to persuade local authorities to provide a place for them to go but was unsuccessful at the time. Now the town's Youth Hub is being built and will open later in the year.

The Teenage Cancer Trust was established in 1990 and grew from an idea by a group of young women to organise a fashion show to find a children's intensive care unit at Guy's Hospital, London.

To date the charity has built 28 units in cities across the UK including London, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Its key service is providing specialist teenage units in NHS hospitals.