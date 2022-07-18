Heatwave help for fish at Southwater Country Park

Local residents have been expressing concerns about the fish since the start of the heatwave.

But Horsham District Council, which owns the park off Cripplegate Lane, says it is already taking action to maintain oxygen levels in the park’s lake and has been in talks with the Environment Agency.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said: "The prolonged spell of hot weather and lack of rainfall lead to algae blooms which cause oxygen levels to drop.

Action is being taken to help fish at Southwater Country Park to survive the hot weather

"We’re planning to put an aeration pump into Lennoxwood Lake this week to help keep the oxygen levels as high as possible.

"We have been in conversation with the fisheries team at the Environment Agency and will continue to work closely with them throughout the summer as normal.